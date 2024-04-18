Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$30.35

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$31.00 price objective on Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$19.31 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.9504792 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

