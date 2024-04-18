Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

Several research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

