Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,597.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $396,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $396,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $429,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,760,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

