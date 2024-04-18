MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,806.15.
MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,397.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,574.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,523.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
