First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

FCBC stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

