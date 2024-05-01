First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
First Community Bankshares Stock Performance
FCBC stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.23.
First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.
See Also
