StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 346.65%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

