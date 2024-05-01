StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 346.65%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cellectis
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
