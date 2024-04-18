Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.15

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.15 and last traded at C$126.15, with a volume of 605760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.39.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3809947 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.