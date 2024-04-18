Analyzing National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) & AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) and AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and AirNet Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 426.68% -22.42% -3.47% AirNet Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National CineMedia and AirNet Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $165.20 million 2.61 $705.20 million $31.33 0.14 AirNet Technology $2.87 million 2.13 -$13.34 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than AirNet Technology.

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AirNet Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AirNet Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirNet Technology has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National CineMedia and AirNet Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 1 2 0 2.67 AirNet Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia presently has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 36.70%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than AirNet Technology.

Summary

National CineMedia beats AirNet Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons. It also offers advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel. In addition, the company operates CIBN-AirNet channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. Further, it engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. AirNet Technology Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

