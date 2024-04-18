Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.5%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.44 and last traded at $69.56. 5,797,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,306,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.