X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 2,870,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,903,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 434.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter valued at about $306,000.

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

