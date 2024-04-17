Wealth Alliance Sells 203 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $94.73.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

