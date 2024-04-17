Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 35.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $413.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.20 and a 12-month high of $447.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.11 and a 200 day moving average of $397.98.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

