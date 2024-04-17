Keel Point LLC Buys New Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Relx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Relx by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Relx by 4.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

