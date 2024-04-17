Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $235.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

