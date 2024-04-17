VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,582,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,870 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

