Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

TGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

TGI stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Triumph Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

