Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $725.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

