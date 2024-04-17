StockNews.com Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Forestar Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $40.92.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.