StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.64 on Friday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

