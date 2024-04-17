Slow Capital Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.06. The stock had a trading volume of 702,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,154. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

