Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Rises By 8.6%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Down 0.6 %

HRBR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. 58,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,674. The company has a market cap of $88.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67. Harbor Diversified has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

