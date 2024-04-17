Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Expands By 8.2%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevation Oncology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 206,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 21.22 and a quick ratio of 21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.34. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.