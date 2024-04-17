Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Expands By 8.2%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 206,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 21.22 and a quick ratio of 21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.34. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
