Sfmg LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.14% of Granite Ridge Resources worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 9,250 shares of company stock worth $57,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GRNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 333,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $870.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

