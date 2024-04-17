Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,294. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $433.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

