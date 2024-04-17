Quantum Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of RealReal worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 59.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 930,174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in RealReal by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 815,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RealReal by 795.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 511,752 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RealReal news, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. UBS Group increased their price target on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

