Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Decreased by Zacks Research

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunoco in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

NYSE SUN opened at $51.15 on Monday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

