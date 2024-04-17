Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $388,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.26. 2,761,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

