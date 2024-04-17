Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,913 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,034 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 250.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISCG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. 4,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $46.91.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

