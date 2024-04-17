Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,481,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.3 %

MTD stock opened at $1,227.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,270.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,169.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.