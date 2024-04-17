Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371,827 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 708,539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $44,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,900,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after buying an additional 383,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,342,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 226,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,428,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after purchasing an additional 700,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.2 %

AU opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

