Keel Point LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,295,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 231,583 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 431,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 181,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

