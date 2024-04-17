K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$35.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.62. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$27.60 and a 52-week high of C$37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$375.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.10 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0010983 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

