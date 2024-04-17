ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ioneer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONR opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. ioneer has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

