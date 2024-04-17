Investors Research Corp Lowers Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7,980.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 333,650 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 300,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $19.06.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $492.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

