Investors Research Corp Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $97.92 and a one year high of $165.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

