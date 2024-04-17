Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $430.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,672,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,921,758. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.36 and its 200 day moving average is $407.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

