Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,468,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,435. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.