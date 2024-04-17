GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE GHG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 4,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.78.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GreenTree Hospitality Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.