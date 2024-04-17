Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average is $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

