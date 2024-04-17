Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $178.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

