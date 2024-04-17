Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

