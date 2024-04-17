Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.42.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.