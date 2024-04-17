First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
First National Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
First National Financial stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.41. 1,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,361. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.8981289 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
