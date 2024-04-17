Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

FRFHF traded up $6.77 on Wednesday, hitting $1,070.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,067.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $961.32. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $646.38 and a 12-month high of $1,149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $52.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

