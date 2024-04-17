Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,152.70 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $686.08 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,259.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1,136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

