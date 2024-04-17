Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. 11,931,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,940,481. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

