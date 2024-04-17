Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,947 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

