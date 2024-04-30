Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 281 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.28.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $715.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $758.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.15. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.97 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.