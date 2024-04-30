Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

