Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

TECL traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. 660,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.95. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

